ChartEx (CHART) Market Capitalization Achieves $246,890.93

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $246,890.93 and approximately $6,014.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00056895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.82 or 0.08015282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.67 or 0.99894681 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00072422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

