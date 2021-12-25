Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $216.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth about $256,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

