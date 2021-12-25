Chia Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.79 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Chia Network has a total market cap of $270.74 million and $11.79 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $101.78 or 0.00201358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,660,006 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

