Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cian’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cian will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cian.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective for the company. VTB Capital started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

CIAN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.24. 38,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,783. Cian has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

About Cian

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

