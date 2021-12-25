Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.46. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ciena.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 38.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 74,014 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 45.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 25.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54,543 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Ciena by 10.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE CIEN opened at $76.00 on Friday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
