Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.46. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 38.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 74,014 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 45.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 25.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54,543 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Ciena by 10.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIEN opened at $76.00 on Friday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.