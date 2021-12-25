Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CNNWF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.77.
About Cineworld Group
