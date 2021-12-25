Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CNNWF opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.77.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

