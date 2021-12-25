CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Down 4.6%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) was down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 3,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 229,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINT. Bank of America began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

