Citigroup Cuts Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Price Target to $30.00

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

TUP stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $743.95 million, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,750,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $18,328,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2,277.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 627,419 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $14,679,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $10,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.