Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,574,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,112 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $110,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Citigroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 242.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $60.21 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

