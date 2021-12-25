Citigroup Trims trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price to $2.30

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $2.85 to $2.30 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRVG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $2.65 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.06.

TRVG opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.32 million, a P/E ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in trivago by 9.3% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after buying an additional 1,800,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 38,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of trivago by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of trivago by 41.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of trivago by 216.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

