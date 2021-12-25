Clarim Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLRM) Trading Up 0.4%

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 4,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 24,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clarim Acquisition by 396.7% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

