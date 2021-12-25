Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $559,000 Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $4.42 on Friday. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

In other news, CFO James M. Head bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

