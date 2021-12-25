Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

