Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Savior LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

General Motors stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.