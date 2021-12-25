Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.25. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.