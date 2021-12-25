ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $1.38. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 104,063 shares trading hands.

CLIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.02.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.