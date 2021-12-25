ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $1.38. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 104,063 shares trading hands.
CLIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.02.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
