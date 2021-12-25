Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.71. The firm has a market cap of $442.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

