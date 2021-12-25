Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 758.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $7.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $1,315,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,829,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,947,738. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

