CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Lowered by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $228.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $232.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.50 and its 200-day moving average is $211.34.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

