CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,493,000 after purchasing an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,826 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,965,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 24.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,441 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.