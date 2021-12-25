CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 164,940 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

