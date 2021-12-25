Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of CGNT opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.95 million and a P/E ratio of 498.00. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

