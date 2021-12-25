CoinFi (COFI) Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, CoinFi has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $902,235.58 and approximately $19,508.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00043266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

