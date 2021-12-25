Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Price Target Raised to C$0.29 at Fundamental Research

Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) had its price objective raised by Fundamental Research from C$0.17 to C$0.29 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CBI opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.82. Colibri Resource has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.17.

About Colibri Resource

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. It holds a 100% in interest in its flagship property, the Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

