Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,176 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.68 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.97.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

