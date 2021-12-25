Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,982 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 562.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 804,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,525,000 after buying an additional 682,876 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4,252.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.06 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.09.

