Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 88,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 238,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 93,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

