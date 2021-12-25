Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.70 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.07. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $150.64.

