Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 51.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank raised their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.88%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

