Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $69,921,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $35,287,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 62.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 623,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,989,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,870,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of DRI opened at $148.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

