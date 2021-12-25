Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 406 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,770,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $2,310,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $46,322,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $332,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total value of $863,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 660,936 shares valued at $121,433,853. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $160.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.76. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.