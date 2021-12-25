Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

