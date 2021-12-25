Comparing Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) & Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Patria Investments pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Artisan Partners Asset Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Artisan Partners Asset Management and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 2 1 0 2.33 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus price target of $52.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.29%. Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 44.71%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Patria Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management $899.60 million 4.13 $212.62 million $4.97 9.45 Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.41 $62.21 million $0.93 17.71

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Artisan Partners Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management 27.70% 168.02% 31.02% Patria Investments 56.78% 42.85% 35.97%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc. operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

