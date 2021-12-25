Comparing MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) & Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto (NYSE:MSP) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Datto and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datto 6.49% 2.30% 2.13% MCX Technologies -56.27% -22.33% -18.51%

This table compares Datto and MCX Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datto $518.78 million 8.37 $22.50 million $0.22 121.09 MCX Technologies $50,000.00 51.08 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Datto has higher revenue and earnings than MCX Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Datto shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Datto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Datto and MCX Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datto 0 2 6 0 2.75 MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Datto currently has a consensus target price of $32.22, suggesting a potential upside of 20.95%. Given Datto’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Datto is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Datto has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Datto beats MCX Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops. The company's networking Products comprise access points, switches, edge routers, and managed power devices. Its business management products consist of Autotask Professional Services Automation, an IT business management product; and remote monitoring and management. The company was formerly known as Merritt Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Datto Holding Corp. in January 2020. Datto Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was founded by Michael Hinshaw on December 14, 2001 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

