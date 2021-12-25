Compass Group (LON:CPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,670.00

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,670 ($22.06) and last traded at GBX 1,649 ($21.79), with a volume of 2459615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,621.50 ($21.42).

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.12) to GBX 1,800 ($23.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.99) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.78) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.20) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,547 ($20.44).

Get Compass Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £29.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,537.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,526.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.19), for a total value of £48,040.32 ($63,469.84).

Compass Group Company Profile (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.