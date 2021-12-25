Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $105.03 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $227.34 or 0.00448447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 99.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,288,369 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

