Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,744.52

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,744.52 ($36.26) and traded as high as GBX 2,858.40 ($37.76). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,828 ($37.36), with a volume of 20,063 shares traded.

CCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,550 ($33.69) to GBX 2,900 ($38.31) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($43.60) to GBX 3,600 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,754.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,744.52. The stock has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.