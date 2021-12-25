Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $530.90 Million

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report $530.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.60 million to $723.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $274.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.90 million to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Truist upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,753. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,367 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $16,043,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 1,344,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.