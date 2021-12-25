Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $530.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report $530.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.60 million to $723.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $274.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.90 million to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Truist upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,753. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,367 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $16,043,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 1,344,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

