Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

