Congress Park Capital LLC Has $90,000 Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 116.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,524,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after buying an additional 820,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,057,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 1,062.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 232,486 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 3,283.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 329,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.23.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.