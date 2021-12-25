Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $837.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.94. 1,455,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,063. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

