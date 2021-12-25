Contrasting The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get The American Energy Group alerts:

This table compares The American Energy Group and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners -53.06% 5.88% 3.31%

The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The American Energy Group and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 8.98 -$159.45 million ($1.60) -8.39

The American Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The American Energy Group and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.99%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats The American Energy Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The American Energy Group

The American Energy Group Ltd. is an energy resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes Yasin Block, Zamzama North, and Sanjawi projects. The company was founded on July 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Wilton, CT.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for The American Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The American Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.