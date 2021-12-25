Cook Protocol (COOK) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $1.85 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00057839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.52 or 0.08062952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,496.91 or 1.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00073019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 672,145,167 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

