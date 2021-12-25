Cook Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $1.89 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.09 or 0.07899021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,021.79 or 1.00077727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00071448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,297,094 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.