Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.80

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.80 and traded as low as $19.94. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 89,917 shares trading hands.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $353.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). The firm had revenue of $526.69 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.

In other news, insider Christopher Couch purchased 1,500 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 10.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,006,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,966,000 after acquiring an additional 195,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,256,000 after acquiring an additional 177,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

