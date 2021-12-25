Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report sales of $786.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.88 million to $806.82 million. Copart reported sales of $617.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $146.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.46. Copart has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

