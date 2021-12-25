Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires 631 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

