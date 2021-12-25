Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 693,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,983. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

