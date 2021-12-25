Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.54

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $3.57. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 12,823 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CJREF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $748.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.27 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.08%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

