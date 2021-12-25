Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.0% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.3% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $550.37 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $566.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.70. The company has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.